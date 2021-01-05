Analysts Set Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target at $16.56

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VKTX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.86. 40,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,604. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $427.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.02.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.