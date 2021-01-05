Analyzing Meat-Tech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) & Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and Meat-Tech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Intersect ENT and Meat-Tech 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 1 5 2 0 2.13 Meat-Tech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intersect ENT currently has a consensus target price of $21.14, suggesting a potential downside of 8.27%. Given Intersect ENT’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than Meat-Tech 3D.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intersect ENT and Meat-Tech 3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $109.14 million 6.91 -$42.99 million ($1.37) -16.82 Meat-Tech 3D N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Meat-Tech 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intersect ENT.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and Meat-Tech 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -71.96% -55.81% -40.23% Meat-Tech 3D N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Intersect ENT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intersect ENT beats Meat-Tech 3D on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc., a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It also provides SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Meat-Tech 3D Company Profile

Meat-Tech 3D Ltd develops a 3D stem cell printing technology for cell based meat production. The company was formerly known as Ophectra Real Estate & Investments Ltd and changed its name to Meat-Tech 3D Ltd in October 2019. The company is based in Petah Tikva, Israel.

