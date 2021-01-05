Analyzing Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES) & Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX)

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES) and Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Energy Services has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.9% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Key Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nuverra Environmental Solutions and Key Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuverra Environmental Solutions -60.31% -17.96% -12.85% Key Energy Services 23.43% -89.50% -15.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuverra Environmental Solutions and Key Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuverra Environmental Solutions $168.24 million 0.19 -$54.94 million N/A N/A Key Energy Services $413.85 million 0.18 -$97.42 million ($218.03) -0.02

Nuverra Environmental Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Key Energy Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nuverra Environmental Solutions and Key Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuverra Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Key Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas. It operates through three divisions: the Rocky Mountain, the Northeast, and the Southern. The Rocky Mountain Division manages a fleet of 204 trucks; owns, manages, and leases a network of 20 salt water disposal wells under the Landtech brand names; and maintains and leases rental equipment, including tanks, loaders, manlifts, light towers, winch trucks, and other miscellaneous equipment used in drilling and completion activities to oil and gas operators and others, as well as provides oilfield labor services. The Northeast Division manages a fleet of 201 trucks; owns, manages, and leases a network of 14 salt water disposal wells under the Nuverra, Heckmann, and Clearwater brands; and maintains and leases rental equipment, including tanks and winch trucks used in drilling and completion activities to oil and gas operators and others. The Southern Division manages a fleet of 34 trucks; owns and operates 60-mile underground twin pipeline network; owns, manages, and leases a network of 7 salt water disposal wells; and maintains and leases rental equipment, including tanks and winch trucks used in drilling and completion activities to oil and gas operators and others. The company was formerly known as Heckmann Corporation and changed its name to Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. in May 2013. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units, as well as frac stack equipment to support hydraulic fracturing operations. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre-and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers for pumping heated fluids used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

