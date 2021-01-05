Analyzing TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of TransAct Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of TransAct Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Corsair Gaming and TransAct Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corsair Gaming 0 1 8 0 2.89 TransAct Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.72%. TransAct Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given TransAct Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TransAct Technologies is more favorable than Corsair Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Corsair Gaming and TransAct Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A TransAct Technologies -8.50% -12.71% -9.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corsair Gaming and TransAct Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TransAct Technologies $45.75 million 1.41 $520,000.00 $0.07 102.86

TransAct Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Corsair Gaming.

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats TransAct Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data. The company also provides consumable products, including inkjet cartridges, ribbons, receipt papers, color thermal papers, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts; maintenance, repair, and testing services; and refurbished printers. In addition, it offers EPICENTRAL print system, a software solution that enables casino operators to create promotional coupons and marketing messages, and print them at the slot machine; and technical support services, as well as spare parts and accessories. Further, the company provides BOHA! terminal for the food service technology solution market that combines hardware and software components in a device that includes an operating system, touchscreen, and one or two thermal print mechanisms. It markets its products under the BOHA!, AccuDate, Epic, EPICENTRAL, Ithaca, and Printrex brand names for restaurant, point of sale automation and banking, casino and gaming, lottery, oil and gas, and hospitality markets, as well as government. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, resellers, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users through online Webstore transactsupplies.com. TransAct Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut.

