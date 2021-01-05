AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

ANAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 31.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

