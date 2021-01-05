AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ANAB. Guggenheim raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 259,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,557. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $655.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.20. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.