AnarchistsPrime Market Cap Achieves $365.00 (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded 79.4% lower against the dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a total market capitalization of $365.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AnarchistsPrime alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Profile

AnarchistsPrime (CRYPTO:ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime . The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info

AnarchistsPrime Coin Trading

AnarchistsPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AnarchistsPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnarchistsPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.