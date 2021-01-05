Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:APY)

Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) (TSE:APY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) stock opened at C$2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.29. The company has a market cap of C$428.65 million and a PE ratio of 12.80. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.30.

Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

