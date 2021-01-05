Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:APY)

Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) (TSE:APY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.
Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) stock opened at C$2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.29. The company has a market cap of C$428.65 million and a PE ratio of 12.80. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.30.
Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) Company Profile
