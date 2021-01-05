ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ANIP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $373.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,092.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 355.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

