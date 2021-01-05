ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Richard S. Mahoney Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of ANSS opened at $357.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $373.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.79.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.50.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
