ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Richard S. Mahoney Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ANSS opened at $357.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $373.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.79.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $827,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

