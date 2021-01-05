Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.45.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.17.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.