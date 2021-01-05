apM Coin (APM) Market Cap Reaches $4.04 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. One apM Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $770,033.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00044624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.49 or 0.00364137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00024948 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

