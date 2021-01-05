Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.75

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 4954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMEH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $180.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 1,055.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Medical by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

