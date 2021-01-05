Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

AAOI stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $201.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 25,401 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,163,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,566,000 after purchasing an additional 338,292 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 212.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.