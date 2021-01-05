Aquila Resources Inc. (AQA.TO) (TSE:AQA) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Aquila Resources Inc. (AQA.TO) (TSE:AQA) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 290,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 966% from the average session volume of 27,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of C$38.93 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15.

About Aquila Resources Inc. (AQA.TO) (TSE:AQA)

Aquila Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, lead, silver, and nickel deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Back Forty project, a development stage volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit located in Menominee County, Michigan.

