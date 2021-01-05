ARCAM/SH (OTCMKTS:AMAVF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.00

ARCAM/SH (OTCMKTS:AMAVF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and traded as high as $34.00. ARCAM/SH shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00.

About ARCAM/SH (OTCMKTS:AMAVF)

Arcam AB (publ) provides additive manufacturing solutions for the production of metal components. The company offers Arcam Q10plus, an electron beam melting (EBM) machine for the industrial production of orthopedic implants; Arcam Q20plus to produce aerospace components, including turbine blades, structural airframe components, and others; and Arcam A2X to process titanium alloys and materials that require elevated process temperatures, such as titanium aluminide and inconel.

