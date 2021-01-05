Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Receives $55.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

ARCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 61.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 33.7% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 25.1% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCE stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.51 million, a PE ratio of 202.84 and a beta of 1.04. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.03). Arco Platform had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 4.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arco Platform will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

