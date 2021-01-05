Ardelyx, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ardelyx in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $583.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 2.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,001,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.