Ardor (ARDR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.91 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $73.23 million and $2.91 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0733 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018386 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.34 or 0.00237046 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

