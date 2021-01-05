Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $70.35

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.35 and traded as high as $78.03. Arena Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $75.33, with a volume of 363,424 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $456,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,048,000 after purchasing an additional 432,071 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,013,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,611,000 after acquiring an additional 570,690 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,309,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,974,000 after acquiring an additional 314,342 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 236.1% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,302,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,986,000 after acquiring an additional 914,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,938,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

