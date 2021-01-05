Arqma (ARQ) Price Tops $0.0064

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. Arqma has a total market cap of $50,264.63 and $4,415.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,930.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,098.06 or 0.03236204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.91 or 0.00468336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.08 or 0.01235104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.54 or 0.00405348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00021044 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00175564 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 13,841,286 coins and its circulating supply is 7,796,743 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

