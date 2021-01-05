ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

ASGN stock opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.31. ASGN has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $87.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.41 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 22,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $1,768,507.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at $23,734,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 21,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,698,731.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,053 shares in the company, valued at $84,703.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,890. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 107.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 45.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 89.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

