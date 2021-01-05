Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,723.33 ($35.58).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

AHT stock opened at GBX 3,494 ($45.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. Ashtead Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a one year high of GBX 3,544 ($46.30). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,295.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,900.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.80%.

About Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

