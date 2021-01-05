ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $232.00

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $232.00 and last traded at $227.00, with a volume of 565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASMIY shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.09.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $367.66 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

ASM International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

