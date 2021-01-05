Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) Insider George G. Weston Sells 70,000 Shares

Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) insider George G. Weston sold 70,000 shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total value of £1,612,800 ($2,107,133.52).

Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) stock opened at GBX 2,226 ($29.08) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,204.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,975.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55. Associated British Foods plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,180 ($28.48) to GBX 2,240 ($29.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,486 ($32.48).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

