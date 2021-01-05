Assura Plc (AGR.L) (LON:AGR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $77.69

Assura Plc (AGR.L) (LON:AGR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.69 and traded as low as $76.60. Assura Plc (AGR.L) shares last traded at $77.20, with a volume of 3,330,151 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Assura Plc (AGR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

