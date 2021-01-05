Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Shares Up 0.6%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.10. 14,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 486,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARGGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.