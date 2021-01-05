Audius Reaches Market Cap of $18.59 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Audius has a market cap of $18.59 million and $1.55 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Audius has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00029655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 117.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00324680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00125846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00515382 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00271373 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018616 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00049816 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

Audius Token Trading

Audius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

