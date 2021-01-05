Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) (CVE:AU) Director Buys C$21,200.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,001,700 shares in the company, valued at C$8,481,802.

On Thursday, October 8th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 30,100 shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,227.00.

Shares of AU stock opened at C$1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.26. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$2.08.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship project is Risti Project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland.

