Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to announce $53.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.60 million and the lowest is $52.14 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $42.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $227.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.84 million to $243.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $313.98 million, with estimates ranging from $296.40 million to $342.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

Aurora Cannabis stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,135,499. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 37,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 385,432 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

