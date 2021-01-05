Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.59 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aurora Cannabis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.66.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. On average, analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 385,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 643,833 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth $7,777,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 11.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 36,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 12.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

