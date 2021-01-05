Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.08

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 144121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

About Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

