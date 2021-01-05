Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.08

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 144121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

