AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,180.40 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,267.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,158.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,166.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 75.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total value of $13,490,269.50. Insiders sold a total of 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $59,275,427 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in AutoZone by 58.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,102 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AutoZone by 151.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,715,000 after buying an additional 42,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

