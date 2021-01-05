AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 248,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,904 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $37,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,878,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,222,021,000 after purchasing an additional 138,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,244 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,298,000 after purchasing an additional 725,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,432,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,312,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $155.52 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.32 and a 200-day moving average of $156.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.65.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

