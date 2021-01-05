AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

AVEVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised AVEVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

AVEVA Group stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $68.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.25.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

