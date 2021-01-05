Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Gap Up to $0.59

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.59, but opened at $0.68. Avinger shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 454,164 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGR. Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Avinger had a negative net margin of 226.95% and a negative return on equity of 234.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in Avinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 7.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

