Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Director Jeffrey W. Rollins Sells 5,000 Shares

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BALY stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -108.14 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $52.98.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

