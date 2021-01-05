Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $616.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,668 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,827 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. owned 0.68% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

