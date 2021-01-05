Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,150,000 after acquiring an additional 349,711 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 9.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 164,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 481.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 95,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 147,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,060,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $260.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.24.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

