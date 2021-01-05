Bank of America Lowers Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Pulmonx stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.32) by $2.06. The business had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

