Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.24.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $259.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.