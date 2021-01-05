Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Ireland Group presently has an average rating of Buy.

BKRIY stock opened at $3.98 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

