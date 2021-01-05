Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Barings BDC posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barings BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

In related news, Director David Mihalick bought 7,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,554.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,661. The stock has a market cap of $439.81 million, a PE ratio of -229.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

