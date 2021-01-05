Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

BBDC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Barings BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Barings BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Shares of BBDC opened at $9.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 million. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Mihalick bought 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $70,495.23. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,160. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at $83,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 14.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Barings BDC by 12.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 48.2% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

