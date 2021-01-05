Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) Stock Price Down 24.4%

Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM)’s share price dropped 24.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.08 and last traded at $55.81. Approximately 2,837,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 936% from the average daily volume of 273,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.78.

Several analysts have commented on BEEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.03.

Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million.

In other news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 5,000 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $129,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000.

About Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM)

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

