Beaxy (BXY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.35 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $2,160.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beaxy has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00042814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00335385 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00034929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00023822 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 tokens. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.