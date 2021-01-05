Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BBBY opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

