Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.38.

BHLB stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,726.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 659,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 623,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,511,000 after purchasing an additional 371,710 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,713,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 202,411 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 344,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 201,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

