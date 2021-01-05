BetaShares Australia 200 ETF (A200.AX) (A200) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

BetaShares Australia 200 ETF (A200.AX) (ASX:A200) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.624 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from BetaShares Australia 200 ETF (A200.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.42.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$90.67.

