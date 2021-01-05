BetaShares Australian Dividend Harvester Fund (managed fund) (HVST.AX) (ASX:HVST) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.08

BetaShares Australian Dividend Harvester Fund (managed fund) (HVST.AX) (ASX:HVST) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from BetaShares Australian Dividend Harvester Fund (managed fund) (HVST.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$12.95.

